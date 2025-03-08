Empowering Women: India Celebrates 'Nari Shakti' for a Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the pivotal role of women in India's development, advocating for an unbiased workforce during an International Women's Day celebration in New Delhi. She emphasized that societal progress hinges on empowering women, challenging norms that prioritize family obligations over professional ambitions.

The event, themed "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat" and organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, was inaugurated by President Murmu alongside key government figures. A short film was screened, highlighting women's significant contributions to India's growth, followed by the launch of a book on women members of the Constituent Assembly and a cultural performance honoring women's diverse roles.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi reiterated the government's dedication to gender equality, recognizing women's achievements across various fields. The conference featured discussions on legal frameworks for women's rights and sessions with leaders from diverse sectors, showcasing India's strides in women-led development.

(With inputs from agencies.)