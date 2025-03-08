Uttarakhand CM Supports Growth in Flower Farming & Women's Empowerment

In a bid to boost economic growth through horticulture, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the state's commitment to promoting floriculture, particularly tulip cultivation. With increasing demand for flowers, Dhami highlighted government efforts aimed at enhancing horticultural practices, reflecting a strategic economic focus.

Dhami noted the rising trend of tulip farming in Uttarakhand, which is significantly bolstering the income of local farmers, positioning the state as a prominent player in the floriculture sector nationally. He reaffirmed the government's support via technical assistance and comprehensive market linkage programs to encourage farmers to invest in flower farming.

Celebrating International Women's Day, CM Dhami underscored the critical role of women in societal development, announcing enhanced government provisions for women's employment in various sectors. Initiatives include 30% job reservation and 33% in cooperative societies for women, with ambitious targets for the Lakhpati Didi initiative to uplift women economically.

