Revitalizing Vidarbha: A Sweet Turnaround for Farmers

The launch of the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur offers a promising future for cultivators in the Vidarbha region, plagued by farmer suicides. The park was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Patanjali's co-founder Ramdev in attendance.

This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by local farmers, particularly those growing oranges. Gadkari highlighted the efforts to enhance orange production and quality, ensuring better prices for farmers. Meanwhile, Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the orange processing plant within the park to process every part of the fruit, from skin to seeds.

The food park is expected to alleviate fruit wastage, thereby offering a sustainable economic model for the region's agriculturists. Gratitude was expressed by Gadkari and Fadnavis towards Patanjali's leadership for spearheading this critical development.

