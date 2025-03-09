Left Menu

Revitalizing Vidarbha: A Sweet Turnaround for Farmers

The new Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur, inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, promises relief for farmers in the Vidarbha region, notorious for farmer suicides. The facility will focus on fruit processing, especially oranges, to maximize farmer profits and reduce produce wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:26 IST
  • India

The launch of the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur offers a promising future for cultivators in the Vidarbha region, plagued by farmer suicides. The park was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Patanjali's co-founder Ramdev in attendance.

This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by local farmers, particularly those growing oranges. Gadkari highlighted the efforts to enhance orange production and quality, ensuring better prices for farmers. Meanwhile, Fadnavis emphasized the significance of the orange processing plant within the park to process every part of the fruit, from skin to seeds.

The food park is expected to alleviate fruit wastage, thereby offering a sustainable economic model for the region's agriculturists. Gratitude was expressed by Gadkari and Fadnavis towards Patanjali's leadership for spearheading this critical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

