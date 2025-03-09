End of Iraq-Iran Electricity Waiver Highlights 'Maximum Pressure' Tactics

The Trump administration on Saturday withdrew a crucial waiver that permitted Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, intensifying its 'maximum pressure' campaign aimed at Tehran. This action underscores the push to deny Iran any economic respite, as articulated by a State Department spokesperson.

This reinstatement of 'maximum pressure' marks one of Trump's initial moves upon his return to office in January, following the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal during his first term. The administration seeks to isolate Iran economically and obstruct its oil revenues, viewed as a means to deter Tehran's nuclear pursuits, which Iran insists are peaceful.

The cessation of the waiver poses operational challenges for Iraq, which is now exploring ways to maintain its electricity supply amid potential disruptions. The situation also fuels ongoing U.S. efforts urging Iraq to reduce reliance on Iranian electricity and explore increased energy supplies through Kurdish crude oil and other global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)