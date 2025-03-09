End of Iraq-Iran Electricity Waiver Highlights 'Maximum Pressure' Tactics
The Trump administration's decision to end Iraq's waiver to pay Iran for electricity aligns with its 'maximum pressure' campaign aiming to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions. This move pushes Iraq to find alternative energy sources while intensifying U.S. sanctions to limit Iran's economic relief.
The Trump administration on Saturday withdrew a crucial waiver that permitted Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, intensifying its 'maximum pressure' campaign aimed at Tehran. This action underscores the push to deny Iran any economic respite, as articulated by a State Department spokesperson.
This reinstatement of 'maximum pressure' marks one of Trump's initial moves upon his return to office in January, following the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal during his first term. The administration seeks to isolate Iran economically and obstruct its oil revenues, viewed as a means to deter Tehran's nuclear pursuits, which Iran insists are peaceful.
The cessation of the waiver poses operational challenges for Iraq, which is now exploring ways to maintain its electricity supply amid potential disruptions. The situation also fuels ongoing U.S. efforts urging Iraq to reduce reliance on Iranian electricity and explore increased energy supplies through Kurdish crude oil and other global partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
