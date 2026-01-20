Left Menu

Russia Defies U.S. Sanctions with Continued Trade with Iran

Despite U.S. sanction threats, Russia vows to continue its trade relations with Iran as deemed appropriate, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated. President Trump warns of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold stance against U.S. sanctions, Russia declared its intention to continue trading with Iran, as affirmed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov's remarks came amid mounting pressure from the United States to isolate Iran economically.

On January 12, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, threatening a 25% tariff on any country engaged in trade with Iran, as part of a broader strategy to curb Iran's economic relationships.

Russia's defiance signals its commitment to maintaining international trade partnerships, potentially escalating tensions with the U.S. as global diplomatic relationships are tested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

