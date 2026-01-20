Russia Defies U.S. Sanctions with Continued Trade with Iran

In a bold stance against U.S. sanctions, Russia declared its intention to continue trading with Iran, as affirmed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov's remarks came amid mounting pressure from the United States to isolate Iran economically.

On January 12, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, threatening a 25% tariff on any country engaged in trade with Iran, as part of a broader strategy to curb Iran's economic relationships.

Russia's defiance signals its commitment to maintaining international trade partnerships, potentially escalating tensions with the U.S. as global diplomatic relationships are tested.

(With inputs from agencies.)