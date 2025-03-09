Left Menu

Revolutionizing Child Care: India’s Shift from Institutions to Family-Based Solutions

In drought-prone areas, migration for work disrupts families, leading to challenges like disrupted education and child labor. UNICEF, with district authorities, pushes for family-based care. Under the Vatsalya Mission, the number of children in non-institutional care quadrupled between 2021-24. Initiatives focus on fostering kinship care and preventing family separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:03 IST
Revolutionizing Child Care: India’s Shift from Institutions to Family-Based Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

In many drought-prone villages across India, seasonal migration due to work leads families into making difficult choices, often resulting in disruption of children's education and increased risks of child labor and early marriages.

To counter this, UNICEF, in conjunction with district authorities and NGOs, has rolled out the 'Kinship and Community-Based Care Programme'. This initiative aims to empower families to care for children locally, without resorting to institutional care, aligning with the broader Mission Vatsalya strategy.

Since the launch of Mission Vatsalya, non-institutional care has surged, with a fourfold increase in beneficiaries. Notable stories emerge from families like Dashrat Tambe's, highlighting the initiative's potential for keeping children in stable environments, although challenges remain, including financial strains and access to resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025