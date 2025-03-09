Left Menu

Annapurna Devi to Champion Gender Equality at UN's CSW Session

Union Minister Annapurna Devi will represent India at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York. The session will address global gender equality progress and mark 30 years since the Beijing Declaration. Devi will deliver India's national statement and join discussions on women’s empowerment.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is set to lead India's delegation at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations in New York. This significant event aligns with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, focusing on global gender equality progress.

According to the Women and Child Development Ministry, Minister Devi will deliver India's national statement, underscoring the government's initiatives for the holistic advancement of women and girls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship. Additionally, she will engage in discussions on implementing the Beijing Declaration and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In conjunction with high-level meetings, Devi will be the guest of honour at a side event organized by the Indian government and UN Women on March 12. The event aims to unite global leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore financial and digital empowerment strategies for women. During her visit, the minister will also connect with the Indian diaspora in New York to honor International Women's Day, discussing India's progress in gender equality and women's empowerment.

