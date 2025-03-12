Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Language Policy Sparks Parliament Debate

Congress MP K Suresh criticizes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's parliamentary remarks on the three-language policy, asserting Tamil Nadu's preference for promoting Tamil over Hindi. Sitharaman accuses the DMK of politicizing the language issue and infringing children's rights to learn under the New Education Policy. A heated exchange ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Language Policy Sparks Parliament Debate
Congress MP K Suresh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session, Congress MP K Suresh condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comments regarding the three-language policy. Suresh called her accusations misleading, asserting that Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in promoting Tamil over Hindi.

Responding to Sitharaman's claims, which criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of creating a political crisis in Tamil Nadu, Suresh emphasized the state's clear opposition to Hindi imposition. Sitharaman argued that the New Education Policy supports learning in one's mother tongue and accused DMK of denying children's educational rights.

Sharing her personal experiences in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman argued that students learning Hindi or Sanskrit face undue targeting. She defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's controversial remarks, describing them as a reflection of the uncivilized nature of the protests. The debate highlighted ongoing tensions over language policies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025