Delhi High Court to NIA: Respond to Baramulla MP's Plea for Parliament Attendance

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding a petition by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The MP, embroiled in a terror case, is seeking permission to attend the Parliament session, which has been previously denied by a special NIA court.

On the matter, the Division Bench, comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, seeks a response from the NIA by March 18. Represented by Senior Advocate N Hariharan, Sheikh argues for the right to participate in ongoing Parliamentary proceedings.

The Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Akshai Malik, opposed the plea, highlighting inconsistencies with earlier custodial permissions. As debates on Sheikh's necessity in Parliament unfold, the court remains poised to decide if legal discussions will continue beyond the session's conclusion on April 4.

