Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out Massive Gas Subsidy for Festival Season
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a gas cylinder refill subsidy for 1.86 crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. With a budget of Rs 1,890 crores, the initiative aims to improve the quality of life during festivals. The state plans to expand this support in future.
In a significant push to improve living standards in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a substantial initiative to distribute gas cylinder refill subsidies to 1.86 crore eligible families. The program, part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, sees an allocation of Rs 1,890 crores to aid beneficiaries during the festive season.
During the program in Lucknow on Wednesday, CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, 'Today's distribution of free cooking gas cylinders underlines our commitment to improving lives. This is particularly crucial as we approach festivals like Holi and Ramadan.' The state government has funded Rs. 3,760 crores for the entire scheme, signaling a robust commitment to this cause.
The initiative not only aims to ensure access to cooking gas but also prioritizes food security, especially during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting this, the Chief Minister emphasized ongoing efforts to support all households in need, alongside other welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana.
