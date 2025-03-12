Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget with Eye on Expansion

The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jagdish Devda, has introduced a sweeping state budget amounting to Rs 4,21,032 crores for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking a 15% increase over the previous year. Presented in the assembly on Wednesday, the budget aims to double its size over the next five years, whilst emphasizing increased capital investment, infrastructure expansion, and attracting investments in healthcare and employment sectors.

While unveiling the budget, Devda underscored the inclusion of public suggestions in formulating the fiscal plan. He highlighted that out of more than 1500 public inputs, significant insights from renowned economists and subject-matter experts were incorporated to meet the state's needs effectively. This budget reflects a comprehensive approach with active public engagement.

The financial breakdown for the year 2025-26 includes Rs 26,797 crore for the Women and Child Development Department, Rs 23,535 crore allocated to the health sector, and Rs 58,257 crore dedicated to agriculture and allied sectors. Additionally, urban development sees a budget of Rs 18,715 crore, with rural development and Panchayat receiving Rs 19,050 crore. Allocations for tourism, culture, and religious trusts amount to Rs 1,610 crore, while the energy sector secures Rs 19,000 crore. Significant investments are also made in the Jal Jeevan Mission and Simhastha-2028, with Rs 17,136 crore and Rs 2,005 crore respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)