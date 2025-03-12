Centre's Call to States: Crack Down on Illegal Coal Mining
The Centre has urged state governments to crack down on illegal coal mining, emphasizing the need for cooperation against mining mafias. Discussions have occurred with officials in Assam and Jharkhand, highlighting efforts to close illegal sites and reduce accidents. The central government's zero-tolerance policy aims to enhance safety in coal mining operations.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has called on state governments to intensify their efforts in combating illegal coal mining activities, emphasizing that tackling the mining mafia cannot succeed without their cooperation. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed the issue in the Lok Sabha, pointing out that coordination with states is crucial to decrease accidents in coal fields.
In response to inquiries regarding recent incidents, including a fatal accident at a coal mine in Assam involving rat-hole mining, Reddy stated that discussions have been held with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam government reportedly shut down approximately 250 illegal mining sites and made 12 arrests in connection with these activities.
Reddy also addressed illegal mining in Jharkhand, asserting that it is the state's responsibility to curb such activities. The central government's zero-tolerance stance towards coal mafias underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in coal mining operations across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)