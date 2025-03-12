Left Menu

Centre's Call to States: Crack Down on Illegal Coal Mining

The Centre has urged state governments to crack down on illegal coal mining, emphasizing the need for cooperation against mining mafias. Discussions have occurred with officials in Assam and Jharkhand, highlighting efforts to close illegal sites and reduce accidents. The central government's zero-tolerance policy aims to enhance safety in coal mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:26 IST
Centre's Call to States: Crack Down on Illegal Coal Mining
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has called on state governments to intensify their efforts in combating illegal coal mining activities, emphasizing that tackling the mining mafia cannot succeed without their cooperation. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed the issue in the Lok Sabha, pointing out that coordination with states is crucial to decrease accidents in coal fields.

In response to inquiries regarding recent incidents, including a fatal accident at a coal mine in Assam involving rat-hole mining, Reddy stated that discussions have been held with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam government reportedly shut down approximately 250 illegal mining sites and made 12 arrests in connection with these activities.

Reddy also addressed illegal mining in Jharkhand, asserting that it is the state's responsibility to curb such activities. The central government's zero-tolerance stance towards coal mafias underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in coal mining operations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025