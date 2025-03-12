Centre's Call to States: Crack Down on Illegal Coal Mining

The Centre has called on state governments to intensify their efforts in combating illegal coal mining activities, emphasizing that tackling the mining mafia cannot succeed without their cooperation. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed the issue in the Lok Sabha, pointing out that coordination with states is crucial to decrease accidents in coal fields.

In response to inquiries regarding recent incidents, including a fatal accident at a coal mine in Assam involving rat-hole mining, Reddy stated that discussions have been held with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam government reportedly shut down approximately 250 illegal mining sites and made 12 arrests in connection with these activities.

Reddy also addressed illegal mining in Jharkhand, asserting that it is the state's responsibility to curb such activities. The central government's zero-tolerance stance towards coal mafias underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in coal mining operations across the country.

