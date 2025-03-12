Left Menu

SWELECT Energy Systems: Pioneering India's Solar Future

SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd, a leader in renewable energy, secured over 150 MW solar module orders and raised Rs 290 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures. This move aims to expand its solar power portfolio to 1 GW by 2026-27, reinforcing SWELECT's role in India's clean energy transition.

  • Country:
  • India

SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd, a prominent figure in the renewable energy market, has received orders exceeding 150 MW for its TOPCon bifacial solar photovoltaic modules. This achievement underscores the company's technological leadership and industry trust, according to a leading official.

In addition, SWELECT successfully raised Rs 290 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures in a private placement with India Infradebt Ltd. This strategic transaction, secured against part of its solar assets, has freed up Rs 260 crore in cash collaterals to expand its Independent Power Producer portfolio to 1 GW by 2026-27.

Managing Director R Chellappan emphasized that this financial boost will accelerate SWELECT's expansion plans, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals. The company's ongoing projects and expansions underscore its commitment to supporting the nation's transition to clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

