PM Modi Honored with Mauritius' Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius' highest civilian award, on Wednesday. The honor was conferred by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who noted that only five foreign dignitaries, including Nelson Mandela, have previously received this award.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed immense pride on behalf of India's 140 crore citizens, highlighting how Modi's leadership has strengthened India's relations beyond mere economic, military, or diplomatic interests. Trivedi remarked on how the world is now looking at India as 'Vishwa Mitr', or a friend to all countries.

In his acceptance speech, PM Modi dedicated the award to Indian immigrants who contributed to Mauritius' diversity and development. He reaffirmed his commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between India and Mauritius to new heights, embracing the honor with humility and a sense of responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)