Holi Safety Measures Intensified: Sobering Message Against Mischief

Amid preparations for the Holi festival, which begins next week, Rajya Sabha MP and former National Commission for Women Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, issued a call for respect and safe conduct during the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, she emphasized that Holi should not be an excuse for public disorder or harassment, particularly towards women.

Sharma highlighted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would not tolerate any hooliganism. She stressed the importance of respecting all religions and celebrating without infringing on others' rights. Consequently, Uttar Pradesh Police have ramped up security and heightened vigilance throughout the state.

Authorities are implementing several measures ahead of the festivities. Police are directed to prevent new traditions that might provoke conflict, and to take proactive steps against potential troublemakers identified from past incidents. A comprehensive plan has been set to curb illegal liquor, deploying joint efforts with excise officials for raids and awareness programs.

The state has ensured readiness in health services, with district hospitals on alert and emergency medical units operational 24/7. Public facilities are being bolstered for the holiday, including sanitation, water supply, and lighting. Enhanced police presence, including CCTV and drone coverage, will be concentrated in sensitive areas.

Special teams will be tasked with maintaining order, as senior officers oversee regular patrols and engage with local businesses to ensure safety. Security measures include bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs for checks in populated locales. Additionally, firefighting resources will be carefully coordinated in anticipation of the celebrations.

