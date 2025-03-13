Left Menu

Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case: CBI Steps In for Probe

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao for gold smuggling, prompting the CBI to investigate potential syndicate links and government collusion. The case, involving high-profile international connections, reveals a network possibly orchestrated from Dubai, marking a significant development in India's fight against gold smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:12 IST
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case: CBI Steps In for Probe
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was recently apprehended by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers at Bengaluru International Airport on charges of gold smuggling. Following her arrest, the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probing into potential wider linkages.

The CBI registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of the DRI. The case also involves two foreign nationals apprehended at Mumbai airport, accused of smuggling 21.28 Kg of gold, valued at Rs. 18.92 crores, into India.

Authorities suspect a coordinated smuggling syndicate with Dubai origins may be involved, raising concerns about the involvement of public servants. The Karnataka Chief Minister's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, noted CBI's limited jurisdiction in Karnataka unless permitted by the state, but acknowledged that central laws allow the probe's progression. Meanwhile, Ranya Rao's bail hearing is adjourned to March 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025