Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case: CBI Steps In for Probe

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was recently apprehended by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers at Bengaluru International Airport on charges of gold smuggling. Following her arrest, the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probing into potential wider linkages.

The CBI registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of the DRI. The case also involves two foreign nationals apprehended at Mumbai airport, accused of smuggling 21.28 Kg of gold, valued at Rs. 18.92 crores, into India.

Authorities suspect a coordinated smuggling syndicate with Dubai origins may be involved, raising concerns about the involvement of public servants. The Karnataka Chief Minister's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, noted CBI's limited jurisdiction in Karnataka unless permitted by the state, but acknowledged that central laws allow the probe's progression. Meanwhile, Ranya Rao's bail hearing is adjourned to March 14.

