Global Markets Under Pressure Amid Trade War Fears

European and U.S. stock markets tumbled on Thursday, reigniting concerns over a continuing global trade war. This came on the heels of a brief market rally prompted by unexpected U.S. inflation data.

Asian markets also saw declines, with the Hang Seng and Nikkei indices reversing earlier gains, as the financial world grappled with the implications of the U.S. trade policies. Gold prices surged, nearing a historic peak, reflecting a flight to safety by weary investors.

U.S. tariffs, set in motion by President Trump's policies, have injected volatility and worry into global markets. Despite these challenges, certain European stocks remain buoyant, buoyed by government defense expenditure and potential diplomatic developments regarding Ukraine. The financial sentiment remains cautious, with key economic data still in the spotlight.

