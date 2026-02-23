Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms: Wall Street Slides Amid Trump's New Tariff Chaos

Wall Street and the dollar dropped due to confusion over U.S. trade policy after President Trump implemented a new 15% tariff. Gold and safe-haven currencies benefited, while European and Asian markets reacted variably. The average tariff rate is expected to stand at 13.7%, down from 16%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:47 IST
Uncertainty Looms: Wall Street Slides Amid Trump's New Tariff Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures and the dollar experienced declines on Monday, fueled by uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy. The market's response followed President Donald Trump's imposition of a new 15% tariff after the Supreme Court ruled against his broad approach to trade levies.

Investors flocked to gold and safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as European stock futures also saw a decline. Meanwhile, Asian markets, particularly in Hong Kong, were buoyed by optimistic expectations that U.S. tariffs on China might decrease. This market volatility reflects the current challenges in global trade dynamics.

Amidst the uncertainty, analysts highlight the potential for a 'circular process' wherein new tariffs could be announced, challenged, and then readjusted. This ongoing ambiguity complicates economic forecasting. The Yale Budget Lab predicts an average effective tariff rate of 13.7% going forward, reflecting a marginal decrease from previous highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026