Wall Street Surges as Tariff Uncertainty Clears

U.S. stocks surged, driven by gains in tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Trump's global tariffs. Trump's response to impose a temporary 10% tariff mitigated investor worries, triggering stock rallies. Legal challenges to tariffs may lead to significant refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 01:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks witnessed a significant rally on Friday, spurred by gains in major tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and others. This surge in the market followed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn President Donald Trump's global tariffs, which were initially enacted under a law covering national emergencies.

In response to the court's 6-3 ruling, Trump criticized the decision and announced plans for a temporary 10% global tariff to replace some of the duties the court annulled. Investors responded positively as the newly proposed tariff was less severe than anticipated, reducing uncertainty in the market.

The market gains were widespread, with Google-parent Alphabet rising nearly 4%, Amazon adding 2.4%, and Apple increasing by 1.2%. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones each showed notable increases. However, legal challenges to Trump's tariffs persist, with the threat of a potential $175 billion refund looming over the U.S. economy.

