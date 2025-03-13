Breaking Barriers: Women's Workforce Participation in India's Blue-Collar Sector

A survey by Indeed has revealed that women hold just 20% of blue-collar jobs in India. The study, covering over 4,000 participants across 14 industries, highlights ongoing challenges including wage disparities and poor working conditions.

While employers show increased intent to hire women, female participation remains stagnant. Industries like retail and healthcare have higher female representation, whereas fields like telecommunications and IT/ITeS lag significantly.

Women are seeking jobs for financial independence though barriers remain, such as inflexible shifts and limited career advancement. Calls for better retention strategies, upskilling opportunities, and healthcare benefits are emphasized for genuine progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)