Breaking Barriers: Women's Workforce Participation in India's Blue-Collar Sector
The survey by Indeed highlights that women fill only one in five blue-collar jobs in India. Challenges such as wage gaps, poor sanitation, and rigid job shifts deter participation. Despite these issues, employers plan to increase hiring, but cite limited talent and high attrition as challenges.
- Country:
- India
A survey by Indeed has revealed that women hold just 20% of blue-collar jobs in India. The study, covering over 4,000 participants across 14 industries, highlights ongoing challenges including wage disparities and poor working conditions.
While employers show increased intent to hire women, female participation remains stagnant. Industries like retail and healthcare have higher female representation, whereas fields like telecommunications and IT/ITeS lag significantly.
Women are seeking jobs for financial independence though barriers remain, such as inflexible shifts and limited career advancement. Calls for better retention strategies, upskilling opportunities, and healthcare benefits are emphasized for genuine progress.
