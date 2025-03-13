Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Sees Sharp Decline in Active Terrorist Numbers

The number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly decreased, dropping from 91 in 2024 to 76 currently. This decline is attributed to intensified counter-terrorism operations. The majority of remaining terrorists hail from Lashkar-e-Taiba, while Pakistani groups continue influencing militancy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Sees Sharp Decline in Active Terrorist Numbers
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, government sources on Thursday reported a notable decrease in the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, there are 76 terrorists active in the region, including 59 foreign militants from groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This marks a stark decline from the 91 terrorists reported in 2024.

Among the active militants, 17 are indigenous to the region, which has been a militancy hotspot since the late 1980s, primarily due to Pakistan-based terror factions and cross-border activities. Intelligence data further reveals the presence of 59 foreign terrorists: three affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, 21 with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and 35 with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Locally, three of 17 terrorists operate in Jammu, with the remaining 14 in the Valley.

The figures underscore a nearly 48.35% decline from 2022, when 135 terrorists—85 foreign and 50 local—were active. Officials attribute this decline to ongoing counter-terrorism measures, emphasizing that the majority of the remaining terrorists are Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. The government's focus remains on eradicating terrorism and maintaining peace, with agencies striving to dismantle terrorist networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025