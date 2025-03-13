Jammu and Kashmir Sees Sharp Decline in Active Terrorist Numbers

In a significant development, government sources on Thursday reported a notable decrease in the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, there are 76 terrorists active in the region, including 59 foreign militants from groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This marks a stark decline from the 91 terrorists reported in 2024.

Among the active militants, 17 are indigenous to the region, which has been a militancy hotspot since the late 1980s, primarily due to Pakistan-based terror factions and cross-border activities. Intelligence data further reveals the presence of 59 foreign terrorists: three affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, 21 with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and 35 with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Locally, three of 17 terrorists operate in Jammu, with the remaining 14 in the Valley.

The figures underscore a nearly 48.35% decline from 2022, when 135 terrorists—85 foreign and 50 local—were active. Officials attribute this decline to ongoing counter-terrorism measures, emphasizing that the majority of the remaining terrorists are Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. The government's focus remains on eradicating terrorism and maintaining peace, with agencies striving to dismantle terrorist networks.

