EU Defence Spending Surge Sparks Tensions with Russia
Russia criticizes EU plans to increase defence spending as a move fueled by unfounded myths of a Russian threat. The European Commission is considering borrowing 150 billion euros for rearmament. This initiative aims to bolster EU defence capabilities amid concerns over U.S. protection reliability, igniting Russian accusations of inciting war.
Russia's foreign ministry condemned European Union's defence spending boost, accusing it of war incitement founded on myths of a Russian threat. The European Commission, driven by Russia's actions in Ukraine, proposed borrowing 150 billion euros for EU defence amid declining trust in U.S. protection.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a proposal package capable of mobilizing up to 800 billion euros for European defence efforts. Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized von der Leyen's plan as a provocation of conflict on European soil.
Zakharova rebutted European claims regarding Russian threats post-Ukraine invasion in 2022, labeling these narratives as fabrications borne out of Russophobia propagated by imprudent Brussels officials.
