Connaught Place Eatery Blaze Leaves Six Injured

A fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani in Delhi's Connaught Place, injuring six. The blaze, originating from an LPG cylinder leak, prompted the deployment of six fire tenders. All injured were hospitalized, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:24 IST
Firemen engaged in fighting blaze at an eatery in CP, New Delhi (Photo credit/ Delhi Fire Service). Image Credit: ANI
Six individuals suffered injuries following a fire at the Bikkgane Biryani eatery in Connaught Place, New Delhi, as confirmed by fire service officials on Thursday.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that the blaze erupted in the eatery's kitchen due to an LPG cylinder leak, with an emergency alert received just before noon at 11.55 am. Promptly, six fire tenders were dispatched to contain the flames at the popular market's P Block location.

The injured were transported to RML Hospital for medical attention, while the Connaught Place Police Station has launched a formal investigation into the incident according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

