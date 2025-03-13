Connaught Place Eatery Blaze Leaves Six Injured

Six individuals suffered injuries following a fire at the Bikkgane Biryani eatery in Connaught Place, New Delhi, as confirmed by fire service officials on Thursday.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that the blaze erupted in the eatery's kitchen due to an LPG cylinder leak, with an emergency alert received just before noon at 11.55 am. Promptly, six fire tenders were dispatched to contain the flames at the popular market's P Block location.

The injured were transported to RML Hospital for medical attention, while the Connaught Place Police Station has launched a formal investigation into the incident according to authorities.

