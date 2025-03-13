New IPU-UN Women Data Reveal Slow Progress and Setbacks in Women’s Political Representation

At the start of 2025, new data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UN Women highlight continued challenges in achieving gender equality in political leadership. The findings come as the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a key UN framework promoting gender equality and women’s rights. Despite decades of advocacy, the latest IPU-UN Women “Women in Politics” map illustrates persistent gender imbalances in executive and legislative positions globally.

Key Findings

Slow Growth in Women’s Parliamentary Representation The proportion of women in national parliaments rose marginally by 0.3 percentage points to 27.2% compared to 2024.

Progress in women’s parliamentary representation is the slowest recorded since 2017.

The Americas lead in representation with 34.5% of parliamentary seats occupied by women, followed by Europe at 31.8%.

The Middle East and North Africa lag behind with only 16.7% of seats held by women. Decline in Women’s Representation in Government Women’s representation in government positions decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

The proportion of women cabinet ministers fell to 22.9% from 23.3% in 2024.

Gender-equal cabinets (50% or more women) exist in only nine countries, down from 15 a year ago.

Europe and North America have the highest percentage of women cabinet ministers (31.4%), whereas the Pacific Islands (excluding Australia and New Zealand) and Central Asia/Southern Asia have the lowest, at 10.2% and 9%, respectively. Underrepresentation in Top Leadership Roles Women lead only 25 countries worldwide, with Europe accounting for nearly half (12).

Despite historic firsts in 2024—including the election of the first women Presidents in Mexico, Namibia, and North Macedonia—106 nations have never had a woman head of state. Persistent Gender Bias in Ministerial Portfolios Women continue to be assigned to social and human rights-focused ministries: Women and gender equality: 86.7% Family and children affairs: 71.4% Social inclusion and development: 55.6%

Men dominate key policy areas such as: Foreign affairs: 17.8% women Financial and fiscal affairs: 16.4% women Home affairs: 13.2% women Defence: 13.0% women

There has been some improvement in sectors like culture (35.4%), education (30.6%), and tourism (30.5%). Increase in Women’s Leadership Positions in Parliament Women now hold 64 out of 270 Speaker positions, increasing their share to 23.7% (up from 22.7% in 2023).

Women Deputy Speakers now constitute 32.6% of the total, rising from 28.9% in 2023.

Call to Action

Global leaders stress the urgent need for action. IPU President Tulia Ackson decried the slow progress, calling for systematic reforms to ensure equal representation. IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong emphasized the role of men in supporting gender parity, while UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous urged governments to implement quotas, electoral reforms, and policy changes to remove systemic barriers.

Despite some gains, the data highlight stagnation and, in some areas, backsliding in women’s political representation. The 2025 “Women in Politics” map serves as a stark reminder that without decisive action, gender equality in political leadership remains an unfulfilled promise, even three decades after the Beijing Declaration.

The findings were presented at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, the largest UN gathering focused on gender equality.