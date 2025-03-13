Left Menu

Carrefour's Strategic Buy in French Retail

The French antitrust authority has allowed Carrefour to acquire Louis Delhaize's operations in France, with the stipulation that eight stores be sold to rival companies.

The French antitrust authority has given Carrefour the green light to acquire the French operations of Louis Delhaize, a move that could significantly alter the retail landscape in the region.

This approval comes with a crucial condition: Carrefour must sell eight of the acquired stores to competitors, ensuring fair market competition remains intact.

The deal reflects Carrefour's strategic expansion efforts within the French retail sector, promising potential growth and increased market presence.

