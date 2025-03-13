Carrefour's Strategic Buy in French Retail
The French antitrust authority has allowed Carrefour to acquire Louis Delhaize's operations in France, with the stipulation that eight stores be sold to rival companies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- France
The French antitrust authority has given Carrefour the green light to acquire the French operations of Louis Delhaize, a move that could significantly alter the retail landscape in the region.
This approval comes with a crucial condition: Carrefour must sell eight of the acquired stores to competitors, ensuring fair market competition remains intact.
The deal reflects Carrefour's strategic expansion efforts within the French retail sector, promising potential growth and increased market presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carrefour
- acquisition
- French
- antitrust
- Louis Delhaize
- retail
- competition
- stores
- approval
- expansion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Market Regulator Hosts Fair Competition Symposium
The Indian Garage Co. Makes Bold Offline Retail Expansion with New Store Launches in Hyderabad and Kochi
India's Retail Sector Sees Robust Start in 2025, Driven by Food and Grocery
Health Headlines: Keytruda Pricing, Weight-loss Competition, and Fostered Clinical Trials
Govt Moves to Ensure Fair Competition in Electricity Market with Non-Discrimination Obligations