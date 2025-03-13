Left Menu

India Unveils First-Ever Exploration Licences Auction to Boost Mineral Security

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched India's inaugural auction of Exploration Licences in Goa, aiming to enhance mineral exploration and private sector participation. This initiative is part of the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks and includes launching AI Hackathon 2025 for AI-based mineral targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST
India Unveils First-Ever Exploration Licences Auction to Boost Mineral Security
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards bolstering India's mineral security, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the first-ever auction of Exploration Licences (ELs) in Goa on Thursday. This initiative targets the untapped critical and deep-seated mineral resources of the nation.

The launch event was conducted alongside a roadshow focusing on India's 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks and included the introduction of AI Hackathon 2025, geared towards 'Mineral Targeting using AI'. Reddy, accompanied by Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, emphasized the need to elevate mining sector activities across the country.

Minister Reddy highlighted the shift from government-dominated exploration to encouraging private sector involvement, with the government providing financial support. The move aligns with the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, allowing private exploration of 29 key minerals. With plans to auction 13 blocks in the first phase, the approach is expected to enhance mineral exploration and ensure self-reliance in critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025