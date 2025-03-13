U.S. Stock Markets Rattle Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Potential Government Shutdown
U.S. stock index futures fluctuated as investors faced uncertainty over a potential government shutdown and President Trump's unpredictable tariff policies. The impending Senate vote on a funding bill and threats of a trade war added to market anxieties, impacting forecasts and influencing stock performance.
U.S. stock index futures faced volatility on Thursday as investor concerns grew over a possible government shutdown and President Trump's unstable tariff strategies. The heightened anxiety came amid approaches towards passing a vital funding bill in the Senate.
The government funding bill passed by the Republican-controlled House is encountering resistance from Senate Democrats who are requesting a short extension for more detailed budget talks. Fears of a trade war and rising inflation under Trump's assertive trade restrictions have unsettled the market previously.
Investors await the February Producer Price Index data, anticipating a 3.5% rise that might sway the Federal Reserve's decisions. Stocks like Intel saw a boost after CEO appointments; however, firms like Adobe and SentinelOne faced downturns due to underwhelming forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
