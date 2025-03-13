Left Menu

Six Arrested in Connection to Bihar Police Officer's Tragic Death

In Bihar's Araria district, six individuals have been detained following the murder of ASI Rajiv Ranjan. The altercation erupted as officers attempted to apprehend a suspect at a wedding. Anmol Yadav, the criminal at the center, managed to escape amidst the chaos, resulting in the fatality.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, six individuals have been apprehended by Bihar Police in connection with the murder of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajiv Ranjan in Araria district. The accused, identified as Lalit Kumar Yadav, Prabhu Kumar Yadav, Pramod Kumar Yadav, Shambhu Yadav, Kundan Yadav, and Lalan Kumar Yadav, have been taken into custody, authorities reported on Monday.

The clash unfolded when police officers, stationed in Fulkaha, attempted to arrest Anmol Yadav, wanted under the Arms Act NDPS Act, at a wedding in Laxmipur village. The altercation between law enforcement and local villagers led to the tragic death of ASI Ranjan, who succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, according to DSP Mukesh Kumar Saha.

Witnesses recount the chaos that ensued as villagers successfully liberated Anmol Yadav from police grasp. During the commotion, ASI Vijay Kumar sustained severe injuries, eventually leading to his untimely demise. DSP Forbesganj Mukesh Kumar Saha highlighted the daunting challenge faced by police officers when community members obstruct law enforcement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

