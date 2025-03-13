Uttarakhand's Holi: A Celebration of Colours and Camaraderie

In a remarkable display of festive spirit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the residence of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on the eve of Holi. This visit highlighted the importance of harmony and goodwill among political counterparts during celebrations, as Dhami took to social media to extend his wishes to Rawat, emphasizing his prayer for the latter's health and longevity.

Earlier, Dhami participated in Holi festivities at his own residence, underscoring the state's commitment to passing on traditions to future generations. He and his wife, Geeta Dhami, were captured dancing with the Tharu tribe in a Holi Milan program, as the Chief Minister contributed by playing the dholak and manjeera.

Dhami also attended the Holi Milan Samaroh in New Delhi, hosted by MoS Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta. The festive occasion was shared with fellow BJP leaders, including the BJP National Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who noted the widespread enthusiasm surrounding Holi celebrations in both Uttarakhand and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)