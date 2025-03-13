Left Menu

Global Market Jitters: Trade Tensions Shake Equities and Yields

Global equities tumbled while U.S. Treasury yields climbed as trade tensions escalated, prompted by President Trump's threats of steep tariffs on European beverages. Despite steadier February inflation data, investor concerns about prices rising due to tariffs linger. The market reacted with mixed outcomes across various financial indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:55 IST
In a ripple effect across global markets, equities slid as U.S. Treasury yields rose, fueled by escalating trade tensions after President Trump threatened high tariffs on European beverages.

The latest economic data seemed unconvincing to investors, despite the Bureau of Labor Statistics' reports that showed steadiness in February's producer prices and a slower-than-expected rise in consumer prices. While inflation appeared subdued, investor apprehension over future tariff impacts persisted.

The result was a turbulent day on Wall Street, witnessing drops in major indices and inconclusive reactions in other financial markets, including bonds and commodities. Trump's newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum drew swift responses internationally, highlighting the broader implications of trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

