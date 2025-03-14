Left Menu

Panama Reopens Copper Exports, Boosts First Quantum Shares

Panama has authorized First Quantum to sell copper concentrate from its Cobre Panama mine, leading to a resurgence in the company's shares. President Jose Raul Mulino reversed a predecessor's shutdown due to environmental protests, ordering key infrastructure reactivation for future export opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:51 IST
Panama has given the green light for the sale of copper concentrate from the previously closed Cobre Panama mine, boosting First Quantum Minerals' stocks by 15% on the Toronto Stock Exchange. President Jose Raul Mulino announced the decision, which also includes restarting a crucial power plant to facilitate exports from the Punta Rincon port.

The mine, a significant global copper source, was closed in 2023 due to environmental protests. This left concerns over maintaining the site and a stockpile of roughly 120,000 metric tons of copper concentrate. Mulino emphasized that removing and processing these products is necessary to avoid waste and will benefit Panama economically.

Mulino stated that the broader future of the mine will be reviewed considering the national interest. First Quantum responded positively to the president's actions, expressing appreciation for resuming operations and export opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

