Nationwide Bank Strike Sparks Tension Over Unfulfilled Demands

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced its decision to proceed with a two-day nationwide bank strike scheduled for March 24 and 25. The strike comes after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) failed to address the unions' key demands.

During negotiations, union representatives, including the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), emphasized the need for recruitment in all cadres and the implementation of a five-day workweek. However, these critical issues remain unaddressed, prompting the unions to take action.

The UFBU consists of nine bank employees' associations, demanding measures such as the withdrawal of certain directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) that they claim threaten job security and autonomy. Unions are also urging amendments to the Gratuity Act, raising the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, and seeking tax exemptions, aligning policies with those for government employees.

