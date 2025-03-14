Left Menu

Nationwide Bank Strike Sparks Tension Over Unfulfilled Demands

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) confirmed a two-day nationwide strike on March 24 and 25 following unsuccessful talks with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The strike highlights unresolved demands, including recruitment issues, a five-day workweek, and concerns over micro-management by the Department of Financial Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:51 IST
Nationwide Bank Strike Sparks Tension Over Unfulfilled Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced its decision to proceed with a two-day nationwide bank strike scheduled for March 24 and 25. The strike comes after discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) failed to address the unions' key demands.

During negotiations, union representatives, including the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), emphasized the need for recruitment in all cadres and the implementation of a five-day workweek. However, these critical issues remain unaddressed, prompting the unions to take action.

The UFBU consists of nine bank employees' associations, demanding measures such as the withdrawal of certain directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) that they claim threaten job security and autonomy. Unions are also urging amendments to the Gratuity Act, raising the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, and seeking tax exemptions, aligning policies with those for government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025