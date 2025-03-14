Left Menu

Indonesia Gears Up for Forestry-Based Carbon Offset Sales

Indonesia is set to commence sales of carbon offsets from its forestry sector, signaling a step towards its carbon reduction goals. The country had halted international carbon trade in 2021, but is now aligning its standards with global norms, anticipating significant economic benefits from these eco-transactions.

Updated: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:33 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is preparing to initiate sales of carbon offsets from its forestry sector, aligning with efforts to meet its carbon reduction targets, according to state news agency Antara.

After halting cross-border carbon deals in 2021, the nation re-launched a domestic carbon exchange in 2023, allowing certain energy project credits for foreign buyers. Now, the Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has announced that a similar expansion is anticipated for forestry sector offsets.

The Ministry of Forestry projects substantial economic gains, predicting carbon transactions from this sector could reach up to 3.2 trillion rupiah annually by 2025. The country aims to finalize agreements with international standards like Verra and Gold Standard by May, while industry voices push for clarity and recognition of Indonesia's carbon certificates.

