Indonesia Gears Up for Forestry-Based Carbon Offset Sales

Indonesia is preparing to initiate sales of carbon offsets from its forestry sector, aligning with efforts to meet its carbon reduction targets, according to state news agency Antara.

After halting cross-border carbon deals in 2021, the nation re-launched a domestic carbon exchange in 2023, allowing certain energy project credits for foreign buyers. Now, the Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has announced that a similar expansion is anticipated for forestry sector offsets.

The Ministry of Forestry projects substantial economic gains, predicting carbon transactions from this sector could reach up to 3.2 trillion rupiah annually by 2025. The country aims to finalize agreements with international standards like Verra and Gold Standard by May, while industry voices push for clarity and recognition of Indonesia's carbon certificates.

