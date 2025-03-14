Left Menu

Siemens Executives Face Trial Over Sanctions Violations

Two former Siemens executives will face trial in Germany for allegedly violating sanctions by assisting the shipment of Siemens gas turbines to Crimea. The trial proceeds for two of five accused individuals, while others were dropped due to insufficient evidence. Siemens clarifies that the case does not target the company itself.

14-03-2025
A German court has initiated a criminal trial against two ex-executives of Siemens, alleged to have breached sanctions by facilitating the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea. This decision follows last year's charges against four Germans and one Swiss-French citizen in Hamburg for sanctions violations.

However, the Hamburg regional court has opted to proceed with the trial for only two of the accused, dropping the prosecution of the remaining three due to lack of sufficient evidence, according to a court statement released to Reuters. The prosecutor's office has challenged the dismissal of proceedings for the three others.

Notably, Siemens and Siemens Energy have distanced themselves from the accused, emphasizing that the case isn't directed towards the company or its current employees. This legal scenario surfaces amidst an enduring embargo preventing Western firms from supplying equipment to Crimea after Russia's annexation of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

