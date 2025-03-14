Left Menu

Uttarakhand Declares Holiday for Pahari Holi Celebration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a public holiday on March 15 for Pahari Holi across all state government and educational institutions. This move, led by public sentiment, spotlights regional traditions and excludes banks and treasuries. Dhami celebrated Holi and Phool Dei, marking spring's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:29 IST
Uttarakhand Declares Holiday for Pahari Holi Celebration
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural affirmation, the Uttarakhand government has declared March 15 as a public holiday to celebrate Pahari Holi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded this decision aimed at honoring the state's mountain traditions, applying it to all government offices and educational institutions, but exempting banks and treasuries.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural values, Dhami participated in Holi festivities at his residence. The Chief Minister celebrated with locals and extended greetings to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired) at the Raj Bhawan, stressing the festival's role in bridging winter's end and ushering in pleasant weather.

Around India, Holi, celebrated as the festival of colors, witnesses people indulging in vibrant marches by smearing gulaal and dancing. The festival heralds the onset of spring, symbolizing the victory over evil and joy in life, aligning with regional celebrations like Phool Dei in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025