Uttarakhand Declares Holiday for Pahari Holi Celebration

In a significant cultural affirmation, the Uttarakhand government has declared March 15 as a public holiday to celebrate Pahari Holi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded this decision aimed at honoring the state's mountain traditions, applying it to all government offices and educational institutions, but exempting banks and treasuries.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural values, Dhami participated in Holi festivities at his residence. The Chief Minister celebrated with locals and extended greetings to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired) at the Raj Bhawan, stressing the festival's role in bridging winter's end and ushering in pleasant weather.

Around India, Holi, celebrated as the festival of colors, witnesses people indulging in vibrant marches by smearing gulaal and dancing. The festival heralds the onset of spring, symbolizing the victory over evil and joy in life, aligning with regional celebrations like Phool Dei in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)