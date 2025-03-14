Left Menu

Diageo Advocates for Tougher Rules of Origin in Trade

Diageo, the global leader in spirits, has proposed stricter rules of origin in U.S. trade agreements to replace tariffs. A letter to the U.S. Trade Representative suggests sourcing goods domestically or through key partners to strengthen U.S. supply chains and support economic policies while avoiding heavy tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:37 IST
Diageo Advocates for Tougher Rules of Origin in Trade
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Spirits industry giant Diageo has recommended that the U.S. government implement stricter rules of origin in trade agreements as an alternative to tariffs. This suggestion was disclosed in a letter sent to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Diageo, involved in global trade discussions under President Trump's administration, argues that updating rules of origin could align with Trump's goals and benefit the spirits industry. Such rules would prioritize goods, like alcoholic beverages, whose ingredients are sourced substantially within the U.S. or from key trading partners, according to Alden Schacher, Diageo North America's vice president for government relations.

Diageo's proposal also includes ensuring that alcohol production occurs in the U.S. or territories of key trade partners, such as Mexico and Canada. With potential tariffs threatening profits, the company seeks to highlight its contribution to the U.S. economy and labor market to avert such economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025