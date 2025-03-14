Diageo Advocates for Tougher Rules of Origin in Trade
Diageo, the global leader in spirits, has proposed stricter rules of origin in U.S. trade agreements to replace tariffs. A letter to the U.S. Trade Representative suggests sourcing goods domestically or through key partners to strengthen U.S. supply chains and support economic policies while avoiding heavy tariffs.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Spirits industry giant Diageo has recommended that the U.S. government implement stricter rules of origin in trade agreements as an alternative to tariffs. This suggestion was disclosed in a letter sent to the U.S. Trade Representative.
Diageo, involved in global trade discussions under President Trump's administration, argues that updating rules of origin could align with Trump's goals and benefit the spirits industry. Such rules would prioritize goods, like alcoholic beverages, whose ingredients are sourced substantially within the U.S. or from key trading partners, according to Alden Schacher, Diageo North America's vice president for government relations.
Diageo's proposal also includes ensuring that alcohol production occurs in the U.S. or territories of key trade partners, such as Mexico and Canada. With potential tariffs threatening profits, the company seeks to highlight its contribution to the U.S. economy and labor market to avert such economic measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce
Judge Halts Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul
Former Defense Secretaries Unite Against Trump's Military Shakeup
Federal Workforce Showdown: Judge Halts Trump's Mass Firing Plans