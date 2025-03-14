Tragic Drowning in Indrayani River

Three individuals tragically drowned in the Indrayani River in Pune district on Friday evening, according to local police.

The unfortunate event occurred near Kinhai village in the Delhi Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, when the residents of Chikhli underestimated the river's depth. They entered the water and drowned.

Rescue efforts by Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha led to the recovery of the bodies several hours later. An investigation to uncover more details about the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)