Violence Erupts at Golden Temple: Five Injured in Clash

A violent altercation at the Golden Temple in Amritsar left at least five people injured, with one victim in serious condition. The incident unfolded inside the sacred premises, specifically at Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, a lodging facility for pilgrims.

The assailant, identified as Zulfan, launched an attack using an iron rod. He was subsequently apprehended and handed over to local law enforcement. Kotwali Station House Officer Sarmel Singh confirmed the involvement of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), stating that members of both parties involved sustained injuries during the clash.

The injured were transported to Guru Ramdas Hospital, managed by the SGPC, where medical professionals provided urgent care. Dr. Jasmeet Singh noted that the most seriously injured patient is currently in the ICU and will undergo further medical examinations once stabilized.

