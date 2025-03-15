Market Rebound: Equities Rise Amid Economic Anxiety
U.S. and European stocks experienced gains on Friday as tariff-related concerns lingered. Despite a record high for gold, stock market rallies suggested temporary investor optimism. Germany's commitment to increased borrowing influenced global markets, affecting U.S. Treasury yields. Meanwhile, oil prices saw recovery as geopolitical tensions weighed on investments.
U.S. equities mirrored European stocks, closing higher on Friday, as the market sought to end a tumultuous week on a hopeful note. However, gold hit a record high, reflecting ongoing investor concerns over the economic effects of tariffs.
News from Germany, including a pledge for increased state borrowing, boosted U.S. Treasury yields. This development, along with a confirmed correction in the S&P 500, contributed to the positive momentum in American markets, according to Garrett Melson, a strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.
Despite the relief rally, market anxieties lingered, especially with President Trump's tariff threats. Oil prices and currency movements further highlighted the market's dynamic response to global uncertainties, both economic and geopolitical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
