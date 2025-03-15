Left Menu

Klarna Group Sets Sights on Wall Street Debut with U.S. IPO Filing

Klarna Group is set to go public in the U.S., filing for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and others will underwrite the offering. Major shareholders include Sequoia Capital. Klarna anticipates generating $2.81 billion in revenue for 2024, with minimal projected dividends.

Klarna Group, a prominent player in the financial technology sector, has officially filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'KLAR.'

The IPO will be backed by an array of heavyweight underwriters, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, among others.

The company, which forecasts $2.81 billion in revenue for 2024, is owned in part by notable firms like Sequoia Capital and Heartland A/S, each holding significant shares, but does not plan to issue dividends soon.

