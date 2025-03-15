Argentina Fuels Economic Revival with Vaca Muerta Pipeline

Argentina's state oil giant YPF is set to embark on an ambitious pipeline project to channel resources from the vast Vaca Muerta shale formation to a Patagonian port. Economy Minister Luis Caputo revealed that the government has now included YPF in a stimulative funding program designed to support the $3 billion initiative. The project is not only pivotal for its scale but also for the potential economic windfall it offers, with projections indicating over $15 billion in annual oil exports once operational.

The development is a collaborative effort, involving industry heavyweights such as Shell, Chevron, Vista, and Pan American Energy. These partners have eagerly applied for the governmental stimulus, part of President Javier Milei's strategy to draw large-scale foreign investments and rejuvenate the country's struggling economy.

The exploitation of Vaca Muerta, home to the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and fourth-largest shale oil assets, positions Argentina on the verge of redefining its status as a leading net energy exporter. The project underscores the ambitious drive to leverage natural resources, contingent on strategic investment harnessing and robust global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)