Tragic End for Bihar ASI: Attack by Intoxicated Family Turns Fatal

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh died from injuries in a Patna hospital after being attacked by an allegedly intoxicated family in Bihar's Munger district. Police are searching for the suspects. This incident mirrors a previous assault where another ASI lost his life during a similar confrontation in Araria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST
Tragic End for Bihar ASI: Attack by Intoxicated Family Turns Fatal
Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries at a Patna hospital following a violent assault by a family in Munger's Nandalpur village. Authorities revealed the attack occurred while Singh responded to a disturbance linked to intoxicated individuals.

Police have launched a search for the accused, who remain at large, while teams have been deployed for their arrest. Munger SP Masood stated that the assault began after Singh and his team arrived to address a ruckus caused under the influence of alcohol. Tragically, Singh received fatal injuries to his head.

The incident echoes a similar tragedy earlier in the year when ASI Rajiv Ranjan was killed during a clash involving villagers and police in Araria. Efforts continue to apprehend those responsible for both incidents, highlighting the persistent dangers faced by police in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

