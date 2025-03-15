Tragic End for Bihar ASI: Attack by Intoxicated Family Turns Fatal

Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries at a Patna hospital following a violent assault by a family in Munger's Nandalpur village. Authorities revealed the attack occurred while Singh responded to a disturbance linked to intoxicated individuals.

Police have launched a search for the accused, who remain at large, while teams have been deployed for their arrest. Munger SP Masood stated that the assault began after Singh and his team arrived to address a ruckus caused under the influence of alcohol. Tragically, Singh received fatal injuries to his head.

The incident echoes a similar tragedy earlier in the year when ASI Rajiv Ranjan was killed during a clash involving villagers and police in Araria. Efforts continue to apprehend those responsible for both incidents, highlighting the persistent dangers faced by police in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)