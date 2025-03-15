Delhi’s Legacy: Unfinished Visions and New Beginnings

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma paid heartfelt tribute to his late father, former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, marking his birth anniversary with renewed pledges of completing his father's unfinished work in Delhi. Verma highlighted the developmental milestones initiated decades ago under the BJP regime and affirmed a commitment to advancing these visions amidst ongoing political dynamics.

During the commemorative events, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ashish Sood, participated in paying floral tributes to Sahib Singh Verma. Earlier, Verma conducted a ritual havan in the national capital to honor his father's legacy and contributions.

Sahib Singh Verma, born on March 15, 1943, in Mundka Village, embarked on his political journey as an RSS activist and rose to prominence in the Delhi Municipal Corporation under the Janata Party in 1997, eventually serving as Delhi's Chief Minister from 1996 to 1998.

Recently, Parvesh Verma took oath as a New Delhi Municipal Council member, where he promised sweeping updates, including 9,000 new water connections and steps to address waterlogging issues. His electoral success saw him oust former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a notable 4,000-plus vote margin, emphasizing BJP's prominent comeback with a historic win after 27 years.

