Political Tensions Soar as Explosive Materials Found in West Bengal

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the reported clashes in Birbhum, accusing the police of having become defunct and unprofessional. He spoke to news agency ANI, decrying the law enforcement's inefficacy.

Majumdar highlighted a significant seizure of explosive materials in Kolkata, where large quantities of ammonium nitrate were found, suggesting a security oversight by the city police. Previously, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was caught with gelatin sticks in Birbhum, prompting an ongoing NIA inquiry.

In response to the unrest, the state has suspended internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in several Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town within the Birbhum district. This measure aims to halt the spread of rumors amid heightened tensions, following a stone-pelting incident.

