Unrest at Secretariat: ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation

The protest by ASHA workers outside the Secretariat has been deemed politically motivated and unnecessary by former LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Workers are demanding increased honorarium and post-retirement benefits, amid conflicting claims from state and central governments regarding financial allocations under the National Health Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The protest by ASHA workers, demanding a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits, has caught significant attention recently.

Former LDF convener E P Jayarajan criticized the protest, labeling it as a politically motivated move, influenced by certain individuals.

The state government blames a lack of funds from the central government under the National Health Mission, while the central government puts responsibility back on the state, claiming necessary funds would be released upon receipt of a utilization certificate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

