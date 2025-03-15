Unrest at Secretariat: ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation

The protest by ASHA workers, demanding a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits, has caught significant attention recently.

Former LDF convener E P Jayarajan criticized the protest, labeling it as a politically motivated move, influenced by certain individuals.

The state government blames a lack of funds from the central government under the National Health Mission, while the central government puts responsibility back on the state, claiming necessary funds would be released upon receipt of a utilization certificate.

(With inputs from agencies.)