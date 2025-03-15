Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows to Fulfill Legacy of Sahib Singh Verma

On the birth anniversary of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, current Delhi CM Rekha Gupta affectionately referred to Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma as 'brother' and expressed her commitment to carry forward Verma's legacy. Gupta, sharing memories of receiving blessings from Sahib Singh ji, reflected on how his term as Chief Minister brought happiness to the people of Shalimar Bagh. 'People admired his vision and hard work,' she remarked, adding that she and Parvesh Verma will work cohesively to complete Verma's pending tasks.

In a tribute on social media platform X, Rekha Gupta praised Sahib Singh Verma for his lasting contributions to Delhi and the nation, crediting his determination and public welfare policies as sources of inspiration. She vowed to continue working in the spirit of dedicated service and national interest, honoring Verma's impactful legacy. Gupta recently triumphed over AAP's Bandana Kumari in the Shalimar Bagh constituency, consolidating her leadership.

Minister Parvesh Verma, who performed a havan to commemorate his late father's birth anniversary, echoed Gupta's sentiments. He highlighted the continued development initiated 30 years ago under BJP leadership. Emphasizing the cessation of mere politics in favor of tangible progress, Verma and his peers, including Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, laid floral tributes at the memorial site, promising completion of all unfinished projects for a progressive Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)