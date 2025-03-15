Language Controversy: South vs. Hindi Imposition
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan criticizes Tamil Nadu politicians for opposing Hindi imposition while profiting from Hindi-dubbed films. BJP's Vikram Randhawa supports Hindi as a national language. The debate intensifies amid CM MK Stalin's protest against the Hindi promotion in Tamil Nadu, citing the imposition concerns.
In a fiery address, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemned Tamil Nadu politicians for their 'hypocrisy' over the perceived imposition of Hindi by the Union Government. Kalyan argued that while Tamil Nadu leaders resist Hindi, they profit from dubbing their films in the language for economic gain.
Backing Kalyan's stance, BJP leader Vikram Randhawa emphasized that Hindi is a national language and should be embraced. Randhawa accused previous administrations of stifling nationalism and stressed the need to promote Hindi, particularly in southern India, highlighting economic gains from Hindi-dubbed films.
Kalyan and Randhawa's remarks align with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's criticism of the Union's push for Hindi. CM Stalin denounced the enforcement of a three-language policy by the NEP as an act of linguistic imposition, fueling regional debates on language autonomy and national identity.
