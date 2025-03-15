Obscenity Row in Gulmarg: Court to Probe Fashion Show Controversy
A Srinagar court is set to hear a case on April 8 against the organizers of a controversial Gulmarg fashion show held during Ramzan. Allegations of obscenity and public alcohol consumption have sparked outrage. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the event venue is a family-owned property.
A court in Srinagar has scheduled a hearing for April 8, 2025, to address allegations against the organizers of a fashion show in Gulmarg. The event, held during the holy month of Ramzan, has been criticized for obscenity and the public consumption of alcohol, igniting public outrage.
The case is being pursued under sections of the BNS and the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that the hotel venue belongs to his family but emphasized that such events fall outside the government's jurisdiction and that they have never supported such occurrences.
Prominent voices, including Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have condemned the event, calling for accountability. The controversy highlights the tension between cultural norms and tourism activities in the religiously sensitive region.
