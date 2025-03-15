Left Menu

Obscenity Row in Gulmarg: Court to Probe Fashion Show Controversy

A Srinagar court is set to hear a case on April 8 against the organizers of a controversial Gulmarg fashion show held during Ramzan. Allegations of obscenity and public alcohol consumption have sparked outrage. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the event venue is a family-owned property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:53 IST
Obscenity Row in Gulmarg: Court to Probe Fashion Show Controversy
Advocate, Naveed Bukhtiyar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Srinagar has scheduled a hearing for April 8, 2025, to address allegations against the organizers of a fashion show in Gulmarg. The event, held during the holy month of Ramzan, has been criticized for obscenity and the public consumption of alcohol, igniting public outrage.

The case is being pursued under sections of the BNS and the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that the hotel venue belongs to his family but emphasized that such events fall outside the government's jurisdiction and that they have never supported such occurrences.

Prominent voices, including Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have condemned the event, calling for accountability. The controversy highlights the tension between cultural norms and tourism activities in the religiously sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025