Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Stabilizes Amid Accounting Discrepancy Concerns

The Reserve Bank of India reassures that IndusInd Bank remains financially stable despite a Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy. The bank is directed to conclude remedial actions by Q4FY25. Customers are advised not to worry as an external review is underway, affirming the bank's robust financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:31 IST
IndusInd Bank Stabilizes Amid Accounting Discrepancy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday reassured customers regarding the financial stability of IndusInd Bank, despite the recent discovery of a Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy. The bank's board has been urged to complete necessary remedial actions within the current financial quarter, specifically Q4FY25.

IndusInd Bank recently revealed an accounting error impacting 2.35% of its net worth, leading to a significant correction in its share prices. The bank has engaged an external audit team to thoroughly examine and rectify the situation, ensuring comprehensive stakeholder disclosure as directed by the RBI.

Amid speculation, the RBI clarified there is no immediate cause for depositor concern, asserting that IndusInd Bank remains well-capitalized. Key financial metrics, as of December 31, 2024, show a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.46% and a Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 113%, surpassing regulatory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025