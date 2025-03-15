Left Menu

INS Imphal Strengthens Indo-Mauritian Ties During National Day Visit

INS Imphal completed its visit to Mauritius, coinciding with the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations where it represented India. The visit bolstered Indo-Mauritian relations through professional, cultural, and humanitarian initiatives, and featured bilateral naval exercises, emphasizing India's role as a key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean region.

INS Imphal Strengthens Indo-Mauritian Ties During National Day Visit
Indian Navy in the 57th Mauritius National Day parade. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

INS Imphal concluded its port visit to Mauritius on March 14, 2025, after participating in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations. Representing India, the ship featured a marching contingent, the Indian Navy band, and a flypast by two MH 60R helicopters during the event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest.

Throughout its time in Mauritius, INS Imphal engaged in various interactions and initiatives to enhance the strong ties between India and Mauritius. The crew conducted training sessions for the Mauritius National Coast Guard on vital operational skills, hosted cultural and sports activities, and organized a medical camp for the elderly at Gayasingh Ashram.

Public access to the ship on Mauritius National Day attracted over 1,300 visitors. Meetings were held with key security agencies, while Captain Kamal K Choudhury met with dignitaries and officials. A deck reception attended by Mauritian elites and diplomatic corps emphasized the importance of Indo-Mauritian relations. Post-visit, a bilateral naval exercise and joint EEZ surveillance with MCGS Victory were conducted.

This deployment underscored India's commitment to being a swift 'First Responder' and a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, enhancing Indo-Mauritian maritime collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

